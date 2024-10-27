Study finds US Black women face delays, disparities in breast cancer care

California, Oct 27 Older Black women in the United States are less likely to receive standard breast cancer treatments and face longer delays in starting therapy compared to white women, according to a major study examining racial disparities in cancer care.

The research, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association Network Open, analysed data from over 258,000 women aged 65 and older with early-stage breast cancer, reports Xinhua news agency.

It showed about 18 per cent of Black women did not receive guideline-recommended care, compared to 15 per cent of white women.

"Non-Hispanic Black race was associated with increased odds of not receiving guideline-concordant care and less timely treatment initiation," said the study. This disparity persisted even after accounting for factors like age, cancer stage, insurance coverage and neighbourhood income levels.

White patients were more than twice as likely as Black patients to begin treatment within 90 days of diagnosis, according to the analysis of National Cancer Database records from 2010 to 2019.

The study found that Black women faced a 26 per cent higher risk of death from all causes compared to white women. However, this gap narrowed to about 5 per cent when researchers accounted for differences in receiving standard recommended treatments and other clinical and socioeconomic factors.

"These findings suggest that optimising timely access and receipt of guideline-concordant care in older adults may represent a modifiable pathway for mitigating racial differences in all-cause mortality among patients with early breast cancer," wrote the researchers from the University of Pennsylvania.

The racial disparities occurred despite most patients having Medicare coverage, a federal health insurance program, suggesting that insurance alone does not eliminate unequal access to care. About 79 per cent of Black patients and 84 per cent of white patients in the study had Medicare coverage.

The research added to growing evidence of persistent racial inequities in cancer care and outcomes. Previous studies have shown that Black women face a 40 per cent higher breast cancer death rate compared to white women, according to the researchers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor