Supriya Sule-led delegation meets Qatari Minister, reiterates India's zero-tolerance on terrorism

Doha [Qatar], May 26 : The all-party delegation led by NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule on Monday met Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Qatar.

Sule conveyed India's perspectives on the Pahalgam terrorist attack, Operation Sindoor and India's consensus for zero-tolerance against terrorism.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Doha wrote, "Today morning the multi-party delegation met HE Dr. Mohamed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, MoS for Foreign Affairs and conveyed India's perspectives on Pahalgam terrorist attack, Operation Sindoor and India's national consensus for zero-tolerance against terrorism."

It added, "MoS Dr Al Khulaifi conveyed Qatar's solidarity with India and policy of zero tolerance against terrorism for regional stability and prosperity."

A day earlier, the party-delegation led by Sule met with Tariq Yusuf, Head of the Middle East Council on Global Affairs, and members of the Council in Doha, where they discussed various key issues.

The delegation met Deputy Speaker and other members of Shura Council in Doha. Both parties held talks regarding India's stance against terrorism.

While speaking to ANI, Sule shared that the delegation received a positive response in Doha, adding that India is receiving support from around the world in its fight against terrorism.

She said, "We had a good meeting in Doha. All our senior and learned MPs have expressed their views regarding the attack on India." She further added, "We are getting support from everywhere, and the world stands with India in the fight against terrorism."

The delegation, including NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule, Rajiv Pratap Rudy (BJP), Vikramjit Singh Sahney (AAP), Manish Tewari (Congress), Anurag Singh Thakur (BJP), Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu (TDP), Anand Sharma (Congress), V Muraleedharan (BJP) and former diplomat Syed Akbaruddin, will also visit Egypt, Ethiopia and South Africa.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pak-sponsored terrorists in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

