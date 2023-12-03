Surrender or face fate of your slain commander: IDF warns Hamas

Tel Aviv, Dec 3 The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Sunday warned the Shejaya Battalion of Hamas to surrender or face the fate of Wissam Farhat, the slain commander of the battalion.

“This is a final notice, you are all targets,” the IDF Spokesperson Lt Col Avichay Adraee wrote on X.

He also shared the photographs of the commander of the battalion which was operating from the Shejaya neighbourhood in northern Gaza.

The IDF said that several Hamas members have been killed by the 7th Armoured Brigade of the army.

The IDF said they have also destroyed several Hamas naval installations including vessels and armed war centers.

