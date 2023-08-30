Sushant Singh to return to host new season of 'Savdhaan India'

New Delhi, Aug 30 Seasoned actor Sushant Singh, who is set to return as the host of the new season of ‘Savdhaan India’, said that their goal is to take a deeper dive into criminal activities, explore a fresh perspective, and delve into the psyche of wrongdoers.

Star Bharat is set to launch the highly anticipated new season of the show, ‘Savdhaan India’ with the theme ‘Criminal Decoded’. Renowned for its gripping real-life crime stories, the show is making a remarkable comeback.

Sushant's exceptional storytelling skills and authoritative presence have played a pivotal role in making the show not just educational but also empowering, helping viewers stay informed and secure.

Talking about the upcoming season, Sushant shared: "The crime stories we see in the media can send shivers down your spine. What were once isolated incidents have unfortunately become frequent occurrences in our society. It's crucial to curb these trends and increase awareness. I'm excited to be a part of the upcoming season of 'Savdhaan India: Criminal Decoded.'”

“I continue to receive messages from people who highlight the valuable lessons they've learned from our show. This season, our goal is to take a deeper dive into criminal activities, exploring a fresh perspective and delving into the psychology of wrongdoers. Through this show, I'm once again dedicated to protecting individuals from criminal acts,” he added.

Since its debut on Star Bharat in 2012, 'Savdhaan India' has not only provided entertainment but has also acted as an informative platform, shedding light on the dark world of crime and its consequences.

With seven seasons and a remarkable 3,162 episodes under its belt, the show's compelling narratives, based on true incidents, have enthralled audiences across India and beyond.

The upcoming season will delve even further into the realm of criminal investigations, offering insights into the criminal mind, and helping viewers become more aware and informed. Each episode is crafted to provide an accurate and sensitive portrayal of real events.

‘Savdhaan India: Criminal Decoded’ will air on Star Bharat from September 26.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor