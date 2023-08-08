Sushmita comforted child artiste during shooting for 'Taali'

Mumbai, Aug 8 Actress Sushmita Sen, who will be seen in the role of a transgender activist in the upcoming web series 'Taali', bonded well with a child artiste on the set and even calmed down the little girl during a particularly difficult scene.

Shivlae Dusad, the mother of child artiste Aroha, described how Sushmita pampered her daughter and allowed her to indulge in some vanity van salon experience after the day's shoot was wrapped up.

The two bonded so well that though Aroha is back in school, she keeps enquiring from her mother about Sushmita.

Describing a particularly difficult shoot one day, Shivale said that Sushmita calmed Aroha during the scene.

Shivale said: "She made her understand that it was all just an act, and she was there protecting her, holding her hand so she didn't have to worry at all. When she was in the scene, Aroha held her dupatta from the back and felt secure."

Another time after the shoot was completed for the day, Aroha went into Sushmita's vanity van to say goodbye while her parents waited outside for her.

After a while, when she still didn't come out, they asked Sushmita's staff how far away Aroha was.

"Aroha excitedly came out till the door just to tell us that Sushmita's vanity had 'a salon in her van', and went back inside. She didn't want to come out. She came out with Sushmita only when she was done. Sushmita let the little girl indulge herself in some vanity van salon experience."

Sushmita Sen will be seen in the avatar of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in the upcoming series 'Taali', which is a touching yet powerful story of courage.

Created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar, directed by National award-winning director Ravi Jadhav, it is written by Kshitij Patwardhan, and produced by Arjun Singgh Baran, Kartk D Nishandar (GSEAMS Production) and Afeefa Nadiadwala. The series will premiere on August 15 on JioCinema.

