SZGMC launches 11th 'Junior Culture Guide programme'

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 18 (ANI/WAM): The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center (SZGMC) will launch the 11th edition of the ''Junior Culture Guide programme'', as part of the ''Young Builders'', a youth capacity building programme that combines the initiatives and activities the mosque had launched over the years, providing a platform for Emirati youth to shine as role models in showcasing the UAE's noble messages and values.

The SZGMC designed this programme with the aim of investing and directing young people's abilities during summer vacation. This gives them access to career opportunities as cultural tour guides at large and lets them know how to organize these tours inside the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

The SZGMC said interested school students have until July 3 to register through www.szgmc.gov.

The programme will be conducted in two phases: one for grade 9th to 11th students from July 17 to 27, 2023 and the second for grade 5th to 8th students from August 7 to 17.

Dr Yousif Al Obaidli, Director-General of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, said the launch of the programme is part of the SZGMC's mandate to groom a new generation of responsible leaders to spread its message and that of the Founding Father's legacy for tolerance and respect for others.

He added that the programme embodies the SZGMC's keenness to launch and adopt initiatives, projects and programmes aimed at developing Emirati human cadres of all ages and raising a generation with good morals, open to the rest of the world's cultures, and belief in the values of tolerance, coexistence and brotherhood, which embody the center's message.

The total number of graduates from the Junior Culture Guide programme reached more than 410. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor