Taiwan detects 22 Chinese military aircraft crossing median line of Taiwan Strait

Taipei [Taiwan], April 28 : Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) on Sunday said that 22 Chinese military aircraft and four Chinese naval vessels vessels operating around Taiwan were spotted until 6 am on Sunday.

According to Taiwan MND, a total of 12 Chinese military aircraft were spotted crossing the median line of the Taiwan Strait from 6 am (local time) on Saturday to 6 am (local time), including an unspecified number that flew as close as 68.5 kilometers from Keelung, Central News Agency (CNA) reported.

In response to Chinese activities, Taiwanese armed forces monitored the situation and deployed CAP aircraft, naval vessels, and coastal missile systems.

Taking to X, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence stated, "22 PLA aircraft and 4 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. today. 12 of the aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and employed proper forces to respond."

The graphic released by Taiwan's MND stated that two PLA planes were spotted crossing the median line of the strait, with one or both coming near 97 nautical miles from Keelung from 8:43 am (local time) to 12:52 pm (local time) on Saturday.

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence, which has released PLA activities in waters and airspace around Taiwan regularly since September 2020, did not identify the types of Chinese military aircraft it detected, according to CNA report.

An ADIZ is a self-declared area in which a country claims the right to identify, locate and control approaching foreign aircraft, CNA reported. However, it is not part of the country's territorial airspace as defined by international law.

