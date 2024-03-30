Taiwan detects eight Chinese military aircraft, five naval vessels around nation

Taipei [Taiwan], March 30 : Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) said it detected eight Chinese military aircraft and five naval vessels operating around the nation between 6 am (local time) on Friday to 6 am (local time) on Saturday, Taiwan News reported.

Following China's action, Taiwan, in response, monitored People's Liberation Army (PLA) activity and deployed appropriate forces. According to Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence, one PLA aircraft entered Taiwan's southwest air defence identification zone (ADIZ) during that time.

In a post on X, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence stated, "8 PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 of the aircraft entered Taiwan's SW ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and employed appropriate forces to respond."

So far in March, Taiwan has detected Chinese military aircraft 355 times and naval vessels 198 times. Since September 2020, China has intensified its use of gray zone tactics by increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan, according to Taiwan News report.

Gray zone tactics are "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force."

Earlier on Friday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence tracked five Chinese naval vessels and four military aircraft operating around the nation until 6 am (local time) on Friday. In response to China's action, Taiwanese armed forces monitored the situation and deployed aircraft and naval ships and air defence missile systems to monitor the Chinese army's activity, according to a statement issued by the Taiwanese Ministry of National Defence, Taiwan News reported.

During that time, no Chinese military aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line or entered the southwest corner of the country's air defence identification zone (ADIZ).

In a post on X, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) stated, "4 PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and employed appropriate forces to respond."

Earlier this week, Taiwan Air Force Command announced that it carried out an integrated air defence exercise to enhance the overall effectiveness of defence operations, Taiwan News reported.

The Taiwan Air Force Command said it would continue to enhance training intensity considering the frequent intrusions by Chinese military aircraft and vessels into Taiwan's air defence identification zone and nearby water. It further stated that these efforts are made to fulfil regional security and defence operation needs, safeguard airspace and protect the homeland.

