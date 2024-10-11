Taiwan ready to collaborate with China to address global issues, says President Lai

Taipei [Taiwan], October 11 : President Lai Ching-te, in his National Day address on Thursday, reaffirmed Taiwan's commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait while also expressing the nation's readiness to collaborate with China to address global issues, as reported by Taiwan News.

Emphasizing the importance of dialogue based on equality and dignity, President Lai highlighted Taiwan's dedication to bolstering resilience through the Four Pillars of Peace action plan.

"Under the Four Pillars of Peace action plan," he said at the event marking the 113th National Day of the Republic of China, "we will bolster national defence and protect the well-being of the Taiwanese."

To address global challenges, including climate change and authoritarian expansion, three new committees have been established: the National Climate Change Committee, the Healthy Taiwan Promotion Committee, and the Whole-of-Society Defense Resilience Committee.

"These three committees are interconnected and closely related to national resilience," Lai said. The aim is to develop better responses to challenges and foster closer cooperation with the international community.

"Taiwan is also continuing to diversify green energy sources and develop energy technologies to achieve the global goal of net zero by 2050," Lai added.

While highlighting cross-strait relations, he affirmed that "Taiwan is determined to uphold peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait," adding that "Taipei's commitments to dialogue in the Taiwan Strait based on equality and dignity are unchanged."

"The nation is also ready to collaborate with China to address global issues and ensure regional security for the benefit of people on both sides of the strait," he said.

Further, Lai urged China to contribute to regional and global peace and security, leveraging its influence to help end conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

"China can use its influence to help end the war in Ukraine and conflicts in the Middle East," he said. "Amid these turbulent times, Taiwan will remain confident and resilient and be a force for peace and prosperity in the region."

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this year's National Day celebration drew approximately 183 distinguished foreign guests, including 14 official delegations and 91 representatives of diplomatic missions in Taiwan from allied and non-allied countries.

On the same day, China launched satellites from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center, with the flight path over central Taiwan and heading toward the Western Pacific.

Taiwan Ministry of Defence shared a post on X and stated, "At 10:50 p.m. (UTC+8), China launched satellites from #XSLC, with the flight path over central Taiwan and heading toward the Western Pacific. The altitude is beyond the atmosphere and poses no threat. #ROCArmedForces monitored the process and stand ready to respond if needed."

