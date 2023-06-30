Taiwanese investors delegation hold talks with Karnataka govt, keen on bus conversion to electricity

Bengaluru, June 30 Karnataka's Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil on Friday said that Taiwanese companies have expressed interest to collaborate with the state Karnataka in converting diesel-run BMTC buses to electric buses.

Briefing reporters after a high-level delegation from Taiwan met him here to discuss industrial collaboration, he said: "Converting the diesel-powered Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses to electric buses would enable us to take a step forward towards sustainability".

He said that his department would facilitate further talks with the Transport Department in this regard.

Noting that Taiwan-based companies have the required expertise to transform diesel vehicles into electric vehicles, he added that such a technology is the need of the hour.

Taiwanese companies have also evinced interest to collaborate in machine tools and manufacturing, ESDM, automotive and auto components, clean energy production, and aerospace, Patil said.

As part of the meeting, a visual presentation on the industrial ecosystem of the state, facilitation and incentives provided by the government was made.

Over 50 Taiwanese investors were present at the meeting, facilitated by the TIBA (Taiwan India Business Association), including George Lien who led the visiting delegation.

TECC Director General Richard Chen, Principal Secretary, Industries, S.Selva Kumar, and Commissioner, Industries Gunjan Krishna were also present at the meet.

