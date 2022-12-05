Takeaways from RBI's MPC meeting can be more than repo rate hike

By IANS | Published: December 5, 2022 08:09 AM2022-12-05T08:09:03+5:302022-12-05T08:40:15+5:30

Chennai, Dec 5 Apart from the decision on the repo rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India's ...

Takeaways from RBI's MPC meeting can be more than repo rate hike | Takeaways from RBI's MPC meeting can be more than repo rate hike

Takeaways from RBI's MPC meeting can be more than repo rate hike

Chennai, Dec 5 Apart from the decision on the repo rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India's

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Reserve Bank Of IndiaThe finance ministry of indiaMonetary policy committee of the rbiCentral board of reserve bank of indiaReserve bank of india governorFinance ministry and reserve bank of indiaNew india strategyReserve bank of india's boardDeputy governor of reserve bank of indiaReserve bank of india's monetary policy committee