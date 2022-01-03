Taliban announces closure of all general baths of women in northern Afghanistan

The Taliban on Monday announced the closure of all general baths of women in northern Balkh-bordering Uzbekistan- province.

As the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is taking root across the country, their restrictions especially on women have begun, reported The Khaama Press.

The decision was made unanimously by religious scholars and provincial officials of the Directorate of Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice in the province.

Based on the new decision, women can only take showers in private baths while observing Islamic hijab, not in general baths, reported The Khaama Press.

The Head of the Directorate of promotion of virtue and prevention of vice in Balkh province said that the decision was made after consultations with religious scholars (Ulama).

"Since people do not access modern baths at home, men are allowed to go to general baths but women are supposed to go to private baths while observing hijab," said the head of the directorate.

In the meantime, boys under age are also banned from general baths and body massage is also banned in the baths, reported The Khaama Press.

Earlier, local officials in western Herat province temporarily closed general baths of women.

Earlier, the Ministry of Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice had restricted women's travel to 45 miles across the country and drivers were recommended not to seat two women in the front seat of their cars.

( With inputs from ANI )

