Taliban delegation to travel to Norway

Kabul, Jan 22 A high-ranking delegation of the Taliban-led Afghan government will embark on a trip to Norway on Saturday where they will discuss important issues with Norwegian officials, envoys from the US and the European Union (EU), as well as some influential Afghan figures, a spokesman said here.

Confirming the trip, Taliban deputy spokesman Inamullah Samangani said on Friday that the visit comes on an invitation by the Norwegian government, TOLO News reported.

The Foreign Ministry in Oslo also confirmed that a high-level summit on Afghanistan with a focus on girl's access to education and human rights, will be attended by the Taliban delegation.

"These meetings do not represent a legitimisation or recognition of the Taliban. But we must talk to the de facto authorities in the country. We cannot allow the political situation to lead to an even worse humanitarian disaster," TOLO News quoted Minister of Foreign Affairs Anniken Huitfeldt as saying in the statement.

This is the second foreign trip in January by a Taliban delegation.

Earlier this month, a delegation led by acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi visited Iran, where he held talks with Ismail Khan, the former Governor of Herat province, and Ahmad Masoud, leader of Resistance Front.

However the Resistance Front said that the negotiations didn't reach a positive result.

