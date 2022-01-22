Taliban deny arresting female protester

Kabul, Jan 22 The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan has denied the forceful arrest of a female protester from her home, the media reported.

On Wednesday, Tamana Zaryab Paryani said in a video clip that Taliban fighters were knocking at the door and wanted to take her and her sisters, Khaama Press reported.

Citing witnesses, some western media reports claimed that the Taliban affiliates broke into the apartment and detained Paryani and her three sisters.

Paryani was one the 20 Afghan women who protested against the obligation of wearing hijab as announced by the Taliban government.

Responding to the development, the Interior Ministry denied the arrest and said that no Taliban personnel broke into Paryani's apartment.

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said the video was fake and the protester made the clip to seek asylum abroad.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor