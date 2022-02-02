Taliban, Qatar agree to resume evacuation flights from Kabul

Qatar has agreed with the Taliban to resume chartered evacuation flights from the Kabul airport after talks between the two sides, reported Sputnik.

A new agreement between Qatar and the Taliban provides for two flights from Kabul per week operated by Qatar Airways, allowing foreigners and Afghans willing to leave the country to do so, reported Sputnik citing Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani as saying.

A chartered Qatar Airways evacuation flight carrying US citizens - the first one since the suspension of evacuations last November - took off from Kabul last Thursday, according to NBC.

Qatar and the Taliban are also negotiating a deal to allow one flight per week to Qatar operated by Ariana Afghan Airlines, according to Al Thani.

Earlier, a trilateral meeting among Turkey, Qatar and the Taliban officials had agreed on several key issues on how to manage and operate Kabul Airport.

Afghanistan's Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation said that the Taliban have reached an agreement with Qatari and Turkish joint ventures on the details of aviation security, ground services and airspace of the five airports of the country at a meeting held in Doha on Thursday.

( With inputs from ANI )

