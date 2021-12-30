Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada reiterates call to respect general amnesty to previous govt members

Amid reports of the Taliban officials targeting the former employees of the previous government, Islamic Emirate's supreme leader, Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada reiterated his call to respect the general amnesty.

Akhundzada made the remarks on Wednesday evening in Kandahar, where he issued a decree with 18 points. He also called on the citizens to not flee the country, reported Tolo News.

The first point calls on the Islamic Emirate forces to remain committed to the General Amnesty, saying that the military officials of the former government should not be punished for their past crimes.

But media reports and findings of humanitarian organizations indicate that the forces of the Islamic Emirate have violated the decree of their supreme leader, reported Tolo News.

"(He) talked about the General Amnesty and to respect it. Not to disturb the former members of the military, and he offered precious speech over the ensuring of justice," said Mahmood Azam, the Kandahar governor's spokesman, reported Tolo News.

The new decree of the supreme leader urged the Islamic Emirate forces to behave well with the people, to let qualified people take up their duties, create good coordination among the members of the Islamic Emirate, and encourage the people to not leave the country.

"The officials were instructed to make efforts toward improving mutual acceptance, national unity and economic development," said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate.

This comes after a video on social media showing a military officer of the former government, who was arrested, being tortured by the Taliban.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior Affairs said the individuals who were seen on a social media video beating a former military official have been detained.

With the fall of the former government, the Islamic Emirate announced a "general amnesty" to the former members of the security forces and other officials who worked with the Ashraf Ghani government.

( With inputs from ANI )

