Tanishaa Mukerji delivers heart-touching ode to her beloved dog Leo

Mumbai, Dec 9 Actress Tanishaa Mukerji, who is currently seen as the contestant in the celebrity dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’, gave a touching tribute and dedicated her performance to her beloved pet and her steadfast companion who stood by her side during the challenging phase of her life.

The upcoming episode will take the audience on a nostalgic ride as it welcomes the timeless Bollywood beauty, Meenakshi Sheshadri. The special episode, titled 'Marzi Meenakshi Ki,' will mark the celebration of Meenakshi’s illustrious 40-year journey in the film industry.

As a part of this week’s theme, the contestants will perform to Meenakshi's favourite songs, promising a heart-warming episode with the perfect blend of nostalgia, entertainment, and stunning dance performances.

Tanishaa will leave pet moms, Farah Khan and Malika Arora, emotional with her stunning performance along with choreographer Tarun Nihalani to the timeless melody of ‘Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaaye’.

Her act beautifully encapsulated the bond between Tanishaa and her furry friend, Leo, who is currently unwell, reflecting the unconditional love that pets bring to our lives.

Tanishaa who faced a medical crisis and went into a coma while shooting for her debut film ‘Sssshhh…’ said: “When I was shooting for my debut film 'Sssshhh...' in Manali, Dino, Gaurav, myself, and our director, were travelling in a car.”

“In Manali, the back tire skidded, and the car toppled. Everyone else got fractures on their hands, but I fell outside the car and rolled underneath it. I had a concussion.

“My mom thought I had died; she was very scared. I have no memory of the accident at all. Doctors told me a month after the accident that I couldn't continue shooting, but the producers said the movie would be shelved if I didn't shoot,” said the ex-‘Bigg Boss’ contestant.

She further shared: “It took a year for my concussion and the swelling in my brain to subside, but I completed the film. But when a concussion had happened and I was at home for a month before leaving for the shoot, my dog Max, who has now passed away, used to be with me and sleep beside me.”

Tanishaa's graceful moves and emotional expression struck a chord with judge Malaika, who said: “Tanishaa, I just want to say that from the first week till today, I can see so much difference in your performances. You've worked a lot on your footwork, expressions, and stance; I feel there has been so much change in you, and I think the full credit goes to the format of the show and of course, without a doubt, the work that Tarun has done on you and the way you have taken every challenge with determination."

Farah, who was emotional after watching Tanishaa’s heartfelt dedication to her pet, shared: “Firstly, let me tell you, such a touching act. I could feel the bond between you and your pet.”

“Tanishaa, it is evident that not only your attitude but your body has changed; you seem more toned. Your way of holding yourself, your entire body language has changed.

“I think in all these years when you were an actress, nobody saw what you are showing people in these four weeks, and what you're revealing from your heart. The passion you have, I haven't seen that in so many years, and I can see it on this stage. So for that, I want to commend you,” added Farah.

‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ airs on Sony.

