Tata plans to build new iPhone factory in Tamil Nadu, hire 50K workers: Report

New Delhi, Dec 8 The Tata Group is planning to build one of India's largest iPhone assembly plants in Tamil Nadu's Hosur, media reports said on Friday.

According to the reports, the facility is expected to feature around 20 assembly lines and employ 50,000 workers within two years.

The site is expected to be operational within 12 to 18 months.

The move is considered as part of Apple's aim to expand manufacturing operations in the South Asian country. However, neither Tata Group nor Apple have made any public announcements as of now.

Tata already operates an iPhone manufacturing in Karnataka, which it purchased from Wistron Corp.

Apple has partnered with manufacturing and assembly partners in India, Thailand, Malaysia, and other regions in an effort to diversify its operations away from China.

The proposed new iPhone factory is expected to be of moderate size and surpass the scale of Tata's existing facility acquired from Wistron, which employs more than 10,000 individuals.

Meanwhile, Apple is aiming to manufacture more than 50 million iPhones in India per year, as it aims to shift some of the production out from China, according to the Wall Street Journal, citing people close to the development.

