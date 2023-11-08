Tata Power posts 9% increase in Q2 net profit at Rs 1,017 crore

Mumbai, Nov 8 Tata Power on Wednesday declared an 8.8 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 1,017 crore for the July-September quarter of the current financial year, against a net profit of Rs 935 crore in the same period last year.

The company said it has resolved the tariff problem of its hydro power plant in Zambia and has received part of the pending dues of $102 million from Zambia Electricity Supply Corporation.

Tata Power’s clean energy portfolio has expanded to 5,500 MW during the second quarter and now constitutes 38 per cent of its total installed generation capacity.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor