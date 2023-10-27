Taylor Swift enters billionaire club with several historic achievements

Los Angeles, Oct 27 Riding on the waves of success, country-pop singer Taylor Swift is making some historic achievements with her recent ventures, as the singer’s annual income has crossed over $1 billion, putting her into the billionaire’s club.

The singer’s Eras Tour has proven to be one of the most successful musical tours ever generating millions, while her re-recorded versions of her previous albums ‘Speak Now’ and ‘1989’, both being titled (Taylor’s version). In addition to that, the singer had already gained over a billion streams on Spotify making her one of the most listened to artistes ever.

This accomplishment is particularly monumental as Taylor is among the very few who've achieved such a milestone "through music and performing alone."

According to a Bloomberg report, the singer’s 53 US concerts this year added $4.3 billion to the country’s gross domestic product as per the Daily Mail. The Eras Tour in itself is predicted to gross a staggering income of $4.1 billion.

