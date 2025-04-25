Tehran stands ready to 'forge greater understanding' between India and Pakistan: Iran FM Araghchi

Tehran, April 25 Citing its good relations with both India and Pakistan, Iran on Friday said that it stands ready to "forge greater understanding" between New Delhi and Islamabad following the Pahalgam terror attack, earlier this week.

"India and Pakistan are brotherly neighbours of Iran, enjoying relations rooted in centuries-old cultural and civilizational ties. Like other neighbours, we consider them our foremost priority. Tehran stands ready to use its good offices in Islamabad and New Delhi to forge greater understanding at this difficult time," Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi posted on X.

Araghchi then quoted lines written by Saadi Shirazi, a prominent 13th century Persian poet, saying that Tehran will mediate in line with the spirit of oneness and unity between all human beings that he had mentioned during the medieval period.

"Human Beings are members of a whole; In creation of one essence and soul; If one member is inflicted with pain; Other members uneasy will remain," wrote the Iranian Foreign Minister, quoting Saadi's lines.

Tuesday's brutal assault, which resulted in the death of 26 innocent tourists and left several others critically injured, unfolded in the Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam, when four heavily armed terrorists, two of them from Pakistan, emerged from the surrounding dense forests and opened indiscriminate fire on tourists. The attack has been described as one of the most horrific in the region in recent memory.

The attack triggered a string of strong retaliatory diplomatic and strategic actions by India, including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, expulsion of Pakistani military attaches, closure of the Attari-Wagah border, and cancellation of the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals.

It has also invited worldwide criticism, isolating and pushing Pakistan into a corner.

Several world leaders have called Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past few days to convey their condolences and condemn the heinous act.

According to the intelligence sources, Pakistan-based terror outfit The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, is behind the attack.

Earlier this week, the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi had also strongly condemned the terrorist attack.

Taking to X, the Embassy wrote: "We extend our heartfelt condolences to the government and people of India, especially to the families of the victims of this attack and wish a speedy recovery and good health to the injured."

