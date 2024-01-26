"Testament to Foxconn's success story in India": India Taipei Association on Padma Bhushan awarded to Young Liu

Taipei [Taiwan], January 26 : India Taipei Association congratulated Foxconn CEO Young Liu on being conferred with Padma Bhushan, in the field of trade and industry, stating that it is a testament to Foxconn's 'success story' in India and India's emergence as an 'electronics manufacturing hub'.

Notably, Liu is the first person from Taiwan to have been conferred with the honour of Padma Bhushan.

"India Taipei Association congratulates Chairman and CEO Mr Young Liu of Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) on being conferred one of India's highest civilian awards, Padma Bhushan, in the field of trade and industry. This is a testament to Foxconn's success story in India and India's emergence as an electronics manufacturing hub," the India Taipei Association said in a statement.

https://x.com/ita_taipei/status/1750730070975758585?s=20

Foxconn is the world's largest electronics manufacturer and a leading global science and technology solutions provider.

Notably, people without any distinction of race, occupation, position or sex are eligible for these awards conferred by the government of India.

India has periodically recognized contributions of non-Indian origin people towards Indian society.

In recent past, John Chambers of Cisco, (2019) and Osamu Suzuki of Suzuki (2007) have been the recipients of the Padma Bhushan in trade and industry category.

The awardees are chosen based on the contribution of the individual towards Indian society and have no bearing on their personal affiliations.

Liu is a recognised entrepreneur and innovator with over four decades of industry experience, according to Foxconn's official website.

He has founded three companies a motherboard company in 1988 known as Young Micro Systems; a northbridge and southbridge IC design company in 1995 focused on the PC chipset and an ITE Tech and an ADSL IC design company, ITeX in 1997.

Liu earned an MS degree in Computer Engineering from the University of Southern California in 1986 and a BS degree in Electrophysics from Taiwan's National Chiao Tung University in 1978, as per Foxconn website.

Foxconn has rapidly expanded its presence in India by investing as part of its supply chain diversification from China in an evolved post-pandemic world order.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor