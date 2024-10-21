Texas Helicopter Crash: Chopper Crashes Into Houston Radio Tower; Visuals Surface

A helicopter crashed east of downtown Houston in the US state of Texas. After receiving the information about the crash, numerous emergency crews rushed to the scene for search and rescue operations. According to the information, the chopper collided with a cellular tower, causing it to burst into flames.

Helicopter Crash in Texas

BREAKING: Helicopter collides with radio tower in Houston, Texaspic.twitter.com/VGnuTwU9GY — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) October 21, 2024

Also Read | Death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon reaches 2,464: Health Ministry.

Social media visuals show that a helicopter hit a cell tower, burst into flames, and fell on the busy road. The Houston Fire Department says the helicopter hit a radio tower shortly before 8 p.m. (Texas local time). The crash took place near Engelke Street and N Ennis Street.

PIO is en route to a reported helicopter crash at Engelke & Ennis. Preliminary info that a helicopter hit a radio tower at about 7:54 pm. No details yet on injuries/fatalities. All info further information will come from the scene. #hounews — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) October 21, 2024

"PIO is en route to a reported helicopter crash at Engelke & Ennis. Preliminary information is that a helicopter hit a radio tower at about 7:54 p.m. No details yet on injuries/fatalities. All information will come from the scene," the Houston Fire Department informed in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Busy Streets in Second Ward as Police and Firefighters Respond

A Helicopter has reportedly crashed into a cell tower causing it bust in flames #Houston#Texas



Busy streets in Second Ward as police & fire 🔥 work helicopter crash houston#helicoptercrash#Crash#houston#texaspic.twitter.com/D36Kr86qBY — Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) October 21, 2024

The Houston Fire Department and local police reached the spot and worked to douse the fire. No casualties have been reported yet.