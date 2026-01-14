Thailand: At Least 22 Killed, Over 30 Injured as Construction Crane Collapses Onto Passenger Train in Sikhio

At least 22 people were killed, and over 30 were injured after a construction crane collapsed on a passenger train in Thailand Sikhio region. The incident occurred when a train was travelling from Bangkok to the northeast province in Thailand.

According to reports, the train derailed from the tracks after a heavy construction crane collapsed and fell on the top of it on Wednesday morning, January 14 in the Sikhio district of Nakhon Ratchasima province. A local police chief in Nakhon Ratchasima province, Thatchapon Chinnawong, told the media that 22 were killed and more than 30 were injured.

#BREAKING: Dozens of people were killed and injured when a construction crane lifting a section of a bridge collapsed onto a passenger train in Sikhio, Thailand.pic.twitter.com/Ff7ioMReJG — OSINT Spectator (@osint1117) January 14, 2026

The crane was working on a high-speed rail project when it collapsed and hit the passing train, which was headed to Ubon Ratchathani province in Thailand. It caused the train to derail and briefly catch fire. A video of the rescue work emerged on social media, which showed first responders cutting through the wreckage to rescue the injured people.