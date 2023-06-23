"There can be no ifs and buts in dealing with Terrorism," says PM Modi; terms it "enemy of humanity"

Washington, DC [US], June 23 : Calling terrorism an "enemy of humanity," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that there can be no ifs and buts while dealing with it.

"Terrorism is an enemy of humanity and there can be no ifs and buts in dealing with it. We must overcome all such forces sponsoring and exporting terror," the Prime Minister said, as he addressed the joint sitting of the US Congress on Thursday at the US Capitol Hill.

Affirming that the current era is not of war but, dialogue and diplomacy, the Prime Minister added by saying, "We all must do what we can to stop the bloodshed and human suffering."

"More than 2 decades after 9/11 and more than a decade after 26/11 in Mumbai, radicalism and terrorism still remain a danger for the whole world. These ideologies keep taking new identities and forms but their intentions are same," PM Modi said.

Regarding India's economic progress, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the nation's remarkable ascent from being the 10th largest economy in the world during his first visit to the US as Prime Minister to currently holding the fifth position globally.

"When I first visited the US as a PM, India was the 10th largest economy in the world. Today, India is the 5th largest economy. India will be the 3rd largest economy soon. We are not only growing bigger but we are also growing faster. When India grows the whole world grows," PM Modi said at the joint sitting of the US Congress.

In terms of infrastructure development, the Prime Minister said, "Our vision is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas'. We are focussing on infrastructure developments. We have given nearly 14 million homes to provide shelter to over 150 million people, which is nearly 6 times the population of Australia."

Prime Minister Modi emphasized that India's engagement with the world is guided by the principles of democracy, inclusion, and sustainability, with a deep respect for the environment and a commitment to responsible growth.

"A spirit of democracy, inclusion and sustainability defines us. India grows while being responsible for our planet. The earth is our mother and we are her children. Indian culture deeply respects the environment and our planet," PM Modi said.

"We live by the motto of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'-the world is one family. Our engagement with the world is for everyone's benefit. The same spirit is also seen in the theme when we chair the G20 Summit, One Earth, One Family, One Future," he added.

Last week, all countries endorsed India's UN proposal at the UN to build a memorial wall to honour the peacekeepers. The International Year of Millets is being observed worldwide this year in an effort to promote sustainable agriculture, the Prime Minister said, while addressing the joint session of the US Congress.

"We became the only G20 country to meet its Paris commitment. We made renewables account for over 40 per cent of our energy sources 9 years ahead of the target of 2030. But we did not stop there. At the Glasgow Summit, I proposed mission LiFE...Our mission is pro-planet progress, pro-planet prosperity, pro-planet people," PM Modi said, as he spoke on Climate Action.

Apart from shedding light on climate action, the Indian economy, terrorism and more, Prime Minister Modi also recognised the influential role of women in modern India and emphasized their leadership in shaping a better future for the country.

"Today in modern India, women are leading us to a better future. India's vision is not just of development that benefits women. It is of women-led development where women lead the journey of progress. A woman has risen from a humble tribal background to be our Head of State...," PM Modi said.

Addressing the joint session of the US Congress for a historic second time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it is an exceptional privilege to do it twice, adding that there have been even more momentous developments in another Al - America and India.

PM Modi said, "It is always a great honour to address the US Congress. It is an exceptional privilege to do so twice. For this honour, I extend my deepest gratitude on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India. I see that nearly half of you were here in 2016. I can also see the enthusiasm of the old friends and the new friends in the other half."

"Our era is at a crossroads. Through the long and widening road that we have travelled we have made the test of friendship, he added.

Chants of "Modi, Modi...." were heard as the Prime Minister addressed the joint session of the US Congress on Thursday. PM Modi also received a standing ovation twice, while speaking.

