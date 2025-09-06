"There is some hope of reconciliation with US, but uncertain": Former diplomat T.P. Sreenivasan

New Delhi [India], September 6 : Former diplomat T.P. Sreenivasan on Saturday commented on the latest developments in India-US relations, noting a potential shift in US President Donald Trump's approach towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The latest news is good. There seems to be a change of heart in President Trump. He made some very positive statements on PM Modi, indicating that there could be an understanding on these issues. Of course, he is not very reliable that way as he comes up with different statements. Even when he takes a soft line, his advisors take a rather tough line..." Sreenivasan said.

He added, "So, it is still very uncertain but I am glad to see that we are not taking the path of abandoning US and going towards China and Russia. That was the impression which was created in last few days...Today, there is some hope of some reconciliation. What it will be, we don't know..."

In the context of the evolving ties, US President Donald Trump reaffirmed the "very special relationship" between the two countries. Calling India-US ties a "very special relationship," he stated that he and Prime Minister Modi would always be friends, asserting that there is "nothing to worry about."

However, Trump expressed displeasure over what "he (PM Modi) is doing" in contemporary times. When asked bywhether he was ready to reset relations with India, Trump said, "I always will. I'll always be friends with (PM) Modi. He's a great Prime Minister. I'll always be friends, but I just don't like what he is doing at this particular moment. But India and the United States have a very special relationship. There is nothing to worry about. We just have moments on occasion."

On the progress of trade talks with India and other countries, Trump said that negotiations are going well, but he voiced displeasure over recent fines imposed on Google by the European Union. "They are going great. Other countries are doing great. We are doing great with all of them. We're upset with the European Union over what's happening with not just Google but with all of our big countries," he said.

Trump had sharply criticised the EU in a series of posts on Truth Social for its USD 3.5 billion fine on Google, calling it unfair and saying his administration would not allow the "discriminatory action" to stand. The European Commission (EC) announced the fine on Friday for anti-competitive practices in the online advertising technology (adtech) sector.

Responding to his earlier post on Truth Social claiming that the US had "lost India and Russia to China," Trump clarified his stance to ANI: "I don't think we have. I've been very disappointed that India would be buying so much oil from Russia. I let them know that. We put a very big tariff on India50 per cent, very high tariff. I get along very well with (PM) Modi as you know. He was here couple of months ago, in fact we went to the Rose Garden and had a press conference."

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson underlined the importance of the bilateral relationship during a weekly briefing. "This relationship between the United States and India is very important for us. Both our countries share a comprehensive global strategic partnership, which is anchored in our shared interests, democratic values and robust people-to-people ties," Randhir Jaiswal said.

He added, "This partnership has weathered several transitions and challenges. We remain focused on the substantive agenda that our two countries have committed to, and we hope that the relationship will continue to move forward based on mutual respect and shared interests." Jaiswal also affirmed that India "continues to remain engaged with the US side on trade issues."

