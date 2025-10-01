"This is Republicans' shutdown," Ex US VP Kamala Harris says

Washington DC [US], October 1 : Democratic political figures began weighing in on the government shutdown early on Wednesday, largely placing blame on US President Donald Trump and Republicans for the federal government shutdown.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris said that US President Donald Trump and Republicans wanted higher healthcare costs, and hence caused the shutdown.

In a post on X, she said, "President Trump and Congressional Republicans just shut down the government because they refused to stop your health care costs from rising. Let me be clear: Republicans are in charge of the White House, House, and Senate. This is their shutdown."

The House of Democrats said they will continue their protest against the healthcare crisis.

In a post on X, it said, "Donald Trump and Republicans just shut down the federal government rather than address the health care crisis they created. Democrats will keep fighting to protect health care."

California Governor Gavin Newsom appeared to have mimicked Trump's usual style of posting on Truth Social.

He said, "THE TRUMP SHUTDOWN IS HERE! HEALTH CARE FOR BABIES, MOMS & GRANDMAS HELD HOSTAGE BY A VERY WEAK MAN WHO CAN'T EVEN DO STAIRS. BUT DON'T WORRY, DEMOCRATS ARE STRONG AND TRUMP ALWAYS CHICKENS OUT (T.A.C.O.). NO SOMBRERO NEEDED! GCN"

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said, "Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans just shut down the government to push their extreme agenda. They'd rather strip Medicaid, eliminate SNAP benefits, and close rural hospitals than keep our government open. It's appalling."

US Senator of Washington, Senator Patty Murray called it a 'Republican Shutdown'.

"It's midnight in DC, and the government has officially shut down. Why? Because Republicans don't even want to TALK about how to stop your premiums from doubling. This is a REPUBLICAN SHUTDOWN. Make sure everyone knows it."

Senator for Maryland Angela Alsobrooks said that the Republicans' callousness is costing the Americans.

In a post on X, she said, "Republicans have the keys to the kingdom. The White House. The Senate. The House. Tonight, they have used their power to shut down the government. The American people, including our patriotic federal workers, will pay the price for Republicans' callousness and incompetence."

As the clock has struck midnight in the US, the federal government officially shut down after a deadlocked Congress failed to pass a funding measure to keep the lights on and the Capitol is clueless as to what would follow, CNN reported.

This is the first government shutdown since 2019.

