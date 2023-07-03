Three children killed in mine explosion in Afghanistan's Faryab

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 3 : At least three children were killed, and three others sustained injuries when a mine exploded in Afghanistan's Faryab province, Khaama Press reported citing local officials on Monday.

According to Shamsullah Mohammadi, Taliban's provincial director for information and culture, a group of children spotted a toy-like device in the Khwaja Sabz Posh region of Faryab province on Sunday afternoon and began playing with it.

Nonetheless, the device exploded, killing three children and wounding three more. According to the report, the injured children were brought to a provincial hospital for medical care.

Incidents like these are a regular affair in the Faryab province of Afghanistan as years of war have left several mines and weapons out in the open in the war-torn country. A similar incident occurred earlier as well in the Wardak province of Afghanistan, killing one person. Afghanistan is contaminated with explosive devices due to four decades of conflict, which has killed and injured thousands of Afghan nationals, including children and women.

Meanwhile, despite a considerable fall in casualties compared to prior years of conflict and insurgency, a significant number of civilians have been killed and injured in attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover, according to a recent UN assessment, reported Khaama Press.

According to the UNAMA in Afghanistan, 3,774 civilians were injured, with 1,095 killed, as a result of violence in the nation between August 2021 and the end of May 2023. The people killed or injured due to the country's remaining explosion devices are also included in the report, said the Khaama Press report.

