Three in four Palestinians support Hamas' massacre: Survey

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 19 (ANI/TPS): Slightly more than three in four Palestinians have a positive view of Hamas in the wake of its October 7 terrorist attacks in Israel, according to a survey by the Arab World for Research and Development (AWRAD) research firm.

The Ramallah-based institute polled 668 Palestinian adults in the southern Gaza Strip, Judea and Samaria between October 31 and November 7.

The Palestinian pollthe first of its kind since the October 7 attacksfound that 48.2 per cent of respondents characterise Hamas's role as "very positive," while 27.8 per cent view Hamas as "somewhat positive." Almost 80 per cent regard the role of Hamas's Al-Qassam Brigade's "military" wing as positive.

Hamas killed more than 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and wounded thousands in the October 7 attack on southern Israel. In addition, terrorists took some 240 people hostage.

When asked whether they supported or opposed Hamas's actions on October 7, 59.3 per cent of the Palestinians surveyed said they "extremely" supported the attacks and 15.7 per cent said they "somewhat" supported the murderous spree.

Only 12.7 per cent expressed disapproval, with 10.9 per cent saying they neither supported nor opposed the attack.

Almost all (98 per cent) of the respondents said the slaughter made them feel "prouder of their identity as Palestinians," with an equal percentage saying they would "never forget and never forgive" the Jewish state for its ongoing military operation against Hamas.

Three-quarters said that they expect the Israel-Hamas war to end in a Palestinian victory.

In response to the question "What would you like as a preferred government after the war is finished in the Gaza Strip," 72 per cent said they favour a "national unity government" that includes Hamas and Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas's Fatah faction.

Approximately 8.5 per cent said they favor a government controlled by the Palestinian Authority.

In addition, more than 98 per cent of Palestinians surveyed by AWRAD hold negative views of the United States.

The poll had a margin of error of four percent.

On November 8, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Gaza must be handed over to the PA following hostilities. The solution "must include Palestinian-led governance and Gaza unified with the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority," stated Blinken.

During an October 18 visit to Tel Aviv, US President Joe Biden delivered a speech in which he claimed that "Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people."

AWRAD said that "the poll's sample includes all socioeconomic groups, ensuring equal representation of adult men and women, and is proportionately distributed across the West Bank and Gaza." (ANI/TPS)

