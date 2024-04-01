Three wounded in terror stabbing attack

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 1 (ANI/TPS): There was a stabbing terror attack in the southern Israeli city of Gan Yavne Sunday night in which three people were wounded. The terrorist arrived at the "Friendly" shopping center armed with two knives and was shot by police.

The victims were reported to have been moderately to severely wounded.

The police released a video showing two officers chase down and shooting the terrorist. (ANI/TPS)

