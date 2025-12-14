Tibetan Youth Congress condemns China-appointed Panchen Lama's remarks on reincarnation

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 14 : The Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC), the largest independence advocacy group within the Tibetan diaspora, publicly denounced the recent statements made by the China-appointed Panchen Lama, Gyaltsen (Gyaincain) Norbu, on Friday, describing them as a political tactic intended to strengthen Beijing's influence over Tibetan religious matters, as reported by Phayul.

During a state-sponsored symposium in Shigatse on December 8, Gyaltsen Norbu claimed that the reincarnation of 'living Buddhas' must "comply with Chinese law," receive formal endorsement from the Chinese government, and occur "without any interference from organisations or individuals outside the country," seemingly referring to the succession of the Dalai Lama. Additionally, he commended Beijing's involvement in his own selection as being a "legalised and standardised" process, according to the Phayul report.

In an issued press release, the TYC expressed "deep concern" regarding the remarks made by the Chinese-appointed monk, which the organisation viewed as politically charged and disrespectful to Tibet's long-standing religious practices. "The statements from Gyaltsen Norbu, appointed by China, distinctly show a lack of respect for Tibet's spiritual traditions, religious freedoms, and cultural rights that have been upheld for centuries," the statement said. "These comments represent a political manoeuvre intended to rationalise possible plans to install a state-sanctioned, illegitimate 15th Dalai Lama," the Phayul report indicated.

The organisation contended that the description by the Chinese Communist Party of Tibetan reincarnation customs as subordinate to Chinese law is part of a larger initiative to legitimise state control. While the golden urn system from the Qing dynasty was later integrated into Tibetan religious practices, the TYC asserted that the CCP's assertion that reincarnation is fundamentally a Chinese matter is a "political tactic to enhance political sovereignty."

The TYC also brought attention to the ongoing enforced disappearance of the 11th Panchen Lama, Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, who was recognised by the Dalai Lama in 1995. He was taken into custody at the age of six alongside his family and has not been seen in public for nearly 30 years. "His current status and welfare remain unknown, and China continues to refuse independent access to confirm his safety," the organisation remarked. The statement further pointed out that Beijing's claims to religious authority over Tibetan Buddhism contradict long-standing traditions and international human rights standards, including the essential right to freedom of religion. "The Chinese Communist Party lacks the moral, historical, or spiritual authority to interfere with the sacred Tibetan reincarnation customs," it stated, emphasising that such practices "rightfully belong to the Tibetan people and their true religious institutions, not any political body," as highlighted by the Phayul report.

The TYC cautioned that any effort by China to impose its own successor to the Dalai Lama will be firmly opposed by Tibetans, the global Buddhist community, and advocates for religious freedom around the world. It urged governments and international organisations to demand China reveal the location of the true 11th Panchen Lama and to cease its political meddling in Tibetan religious practices.

The statement concluded by affirming the perseverance of the Tibetan community in preserving their spiritual customs despite years of oppression. "No amount of political coercion or propaganda can diminish the truth or substitute Tibet's authentic spiritual heritage," it asserted. "Our spiritual identity persists, upheld by the steadfast commitment of the Tibetan people and the genuineness of our religious traditions," as highlighted by the Phayul report.

