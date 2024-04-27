Tibetans rally in Oslo, demand release of 11th Panchen Lama

Oslo [Norway], April 27 : In a display of solidarity with the 11 Panchen Lama, who is under detention by the Chinese authorities; the Norwegian Tibet Committee orchestrated a protest on April 25, outside the Embassy of China in Oslo.

At the demonstration, a demand was raised for the release of the 11th Panchen Lama, Gedun Choekyi Nyima, who continued to be detained by Chinese authorities, even on his 35th birthday.

The protesters were carrying symbols of Tibetan identity and the plight of the detained spiritual leader.

Tibetan flags fluttered alongside a photograph of the 11th Panchen Lama, serving as reminders of the ongoing struggle for religious freedom and human rights in Tibet.

The protesters also undertook a symbolic act of advocacy, as they inserted a letter into the embassy's letterbox, urging Chinese officials to reconsider the continued detention of the Panchen Lama and to release him without further delay.

However, the demonstration did not proceed without interruption. Chinese officials within the embassy swiftly intervened, calling upon Norwegian police personnel to intervene and halt what they deemed as "anti-China activity" outside the embassy premises.

Despite this interference, the protesters remained resolute in their mission, peacefully advocating for the rights of the 11th Panchen Lama and the Tibetan people. Their actions echoed the sentiments of countless individuals worldwide who continue to stand in solidarity with Tibetans, calling for justice, freedom, and the respect of basic human rights.

