Time for end-to-end built-in business model in realty, Pankaj Bansal

New Delhi, March 23 Pankaj Bansal, Director – M3M India says, "It is time for end-to-end built-in business model in the real estate sector today. At M3M India - from owning land to monetising, licensing, launching, construction, marketing, delivery and after-sales; the complete value chain is managed directly. This gives us complete control on the projects and has helped in delivering our projects well within the given timelines. Most of the customers look for home loans, and timely delivery with best of the quality with amenities has always been our priority. At the end of the day, our customers and investors need to be happy and satisfied."

Keeping up to its reputation of timely delivery of all its projects, the Company launched 27 projects prior 2018 and 25 projects have already been delivered. These delivered projects account for about 4 million square feet of retail space and 20 million square feet of overall space. The construction in remaining two projects, the iconic Trump Towers and M3M Heights, is in full swing and these projects are expected to be delivered soon.

To its credit, the five new projects launched post 2018, including M3M Marina, M3M Prive and M3M Natura have already been delivered successfully to the customers. Further, the construction is in full swing in 5 newly launched projects including M3M Soulitude, M3M Capital and M3M Atrium57.

One of the residents of M3M Marina, Ankit Bhardwaj, Associate Director, Fractal Analytics told, "M3M Marina has everything a small residential township can have - spacious accommodation, well spread balconies, club house, meditation centre, sports facilities, kids play area, swimming pool, gym, parks, fountains, power backup, covered parking, you name it. It also has within the society the grocery stores to meet the daily requirements."

The backbone of a real-estate developer is also its channel partners. In case of M3M India, its channel partners have not only stayed with the company since its inception but have also been very aggressive on the Company's approach.

Honey Katyal, a channel partner from Investor Clinic said, "We have been associated with M3M since 2011, ever since project M3M Golfestate started. We have been part of M3M's phase 1.0, phase 2.0 and now looking forward for long association in M3M 3.0's vision and plans. What M3M promises is the timely delivery and so far it has never disappointed its customers. Company's focus on quality and customer experience is unquestionable. M3M is known for its unique propositions and flexible plans, and we as channel partners are able to extend that to the customers for their benefit and value addition."

The Dwarka Expressway, connecting Delhi and Gurugram, has given developers a much needed opportunity to develop large isolated land parcels into residential and mix projects.

"The area between Gurugram and Delhi has huge potential but has remained isolated for long. Our M3M Capital Project is the beginning of utilization of such large land parcels that have also kept Delhi away from Gurugram and vice-versa. There has been many large land parcels lying either under-developed or completely un-developed between Gurugram and Delhi. The Finance Minister in the Budget speech had indicated that urban planning will be in utmost focus since nearly half of the country's population will be living in cities by 2047, when India will celebrate 100 years of independence. I believe Dwarka Expressway will be another prominent address for these customers. Keeping this in view, M3M India has kept strong focus on Dwarka Expressway and we are looking forward to deliver best of our projects on this Expressway," says Pankaj Bansal.

The faith of the customers is reflecting in the bookings and sales for M3M India. The Company sold 1000+ units of their M3M Soulitude residential project in the very first week of its launch. The Company had also clocked Rs. 1000 crore sales within the first week itself. Recently. M3M India launched a new high-end luxury golf styled residential project - 'M3M Capital', in sector 113 Gurugram, right on the Dwarka Expressway and it clocked Rs 800 crore booking in just three days of its launch.

The project has close proximity to Aerocity and Delhi International Airport, and is a part of larger vision for Smart City Delhi Airport. The 5 residential towers of M3M Capital, are being built in about 16 acres, and have 644 apartments, consisting 294 apartments of 2.5 bedrooms with 1300 square feet area, and 350 apartments of 3.5 bedrooms with 1700 square feet area.

The realty market is all set to boom in coming years with startups looking to lease out about 30 million sq. ft. of space during 2022-24, and majority of it is going to be commercial.

The demand in residential accommodation is all set to increase by 8-10 per cent. On the other hand, FDIs in real estate have also jumped three times during 2017-2021, growing to about 82 per cent.

The young Indian population is also on the move, with 66 per cent young Ind below the age of 35 years, emerging as young millennials borrowers of home loans. The cumulative active home loan base of these borrowers has continuously grown over the last 3 years at a CAGR of 3.5 per cent. Timely possession, corporate governance, transparency, sustainability and cost competitiveness will play a decisive game in realty in coming years, and it seems end-to-end built-in business model in the real-estate sector will change the game for customers and investors.

