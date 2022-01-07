TN Police assure Sriperumbudur industries of protection from coercive threats

Chennai, Jan 7 Tamil Nadu Police have directed the industries at Sriperumbudur to report any threat or coercion by rowdy elements trying to extract money from them, and assured protection.

There were reports of some gangs threatening the industries at Sriperumbudur recently and police swung into action.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sathyapriya, along with the Superintendents of Police of Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur, M. Sudhakar, and R.V. Varun Kumar held a meeting with the representatives of the industries on Thursday and assured them that they would be protected against any bid of extortion for money.

The police also asked the industries to have a proper data bank of the employees working with them, including contract employees who are taken from sub-contracting agencies.

The DIG also directed the industries to provide proper and clean accommodation and canteen for the workers as well as to install more CCTV cameras around the premises of the industries.

The DMK government after assuming office had promised the industries and business houses that the government would take stringent action against any rowdy element or anyone trying to coerce or threaten the industrial groups.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor