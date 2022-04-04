TN sets up expert advisory council to develop federal fiscal model

Chennai, April 4 The Tamil Nadu government has set up a six member expert advisory council to develop a Federal Fiscal Model.

State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan in his Budget speech 2021-22 had said the government would establish an advisory council to develop a Federal Fiscal Model with renowned experts on legislation involving revenue and taxation (including Goods and Services Tax-GST).

The government on Monday announced the constitution of the council under the Chairmanship of Arvind P. Datar, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court.

The other members of the council are: Madras High Court Advocates K. Vaitheeswaran, and AG. Natarajan, Suresh Raman, Vice President and Region Head, TCS - Service Sector, Srivats Ram, Managing Director, Wheels India Limited and K. Velmurugan, President, Hosur Small and Tiny Industries Association.

