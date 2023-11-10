Top companies across sectors posting jobs around GPT-4: Report

New Delhi, Nov 10 Companies across sectors are posting jobs around GPT-4 and some of the notable firms looking for talented workers in AI are Microsoft, Citigroup, Merck & Co, Thomson Reuters Corp, and The Travelers Companies, a report showed on Friday.

Large language model (LLM) is a rapidly growing field, and the demand for skilled professionals with expertise in deep learning, machine learning, natural language processing (NLP), and related technologies is on the rise.

As more companies adopt chatbots and other LLM AI technologies to improve customer service and operational efficiency, the need for talented individuals to develop, maintain, and operate these systems is also increasing, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Against this backdrop, companies across sectors are posting jobs related to GPT-4, an AI model by OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT.

“GPT-4 has been generating buzz online ever since its launch. Recently OpenAI launched GPT-4 Turbo. Microsoft is partnering with OpenAI to introduce the next generation of language and multi-modal models using generative language like GPT-4 and ChatGPT,” said Sherla Sriprada, Business Fundamentals Analyst at GlobalData.

Microsoft’s “Skype Senior Software Engineer” role looks at working on AI integrations into Skype, such as Bing Chat, a conversational agent powered by GPT-4 that can chat with users on various topics, and news filtering, a feature that uses AI to personalise and curate relevant news articles for users based on their interests and preferences.

Citigroup’s “Generative AI Full Stack Engineering Lead – Codified Controls” role looks at driving and contributing to the technical direction of products and services, instilling engineering best practices into the team, and promoting cultural change across the organisation.

The role also works with Generative AI technologies, such as GPT-4, embedding capabilities through prompt engineering in systems, said the report.

Merck & Co’s “AI/ML Engineer” role looks at exploring and applying latest large language models GPT-3, GPT-3.5, GPT-4, Lama, Bert, etc to help in assessing AI technologies, building prototypes for divisions, and delivering enterprise AI projects to maximise the value.

“The Travelers Companies’s ‘Senior Data Engineer (Generative AI, Cloud, AWS, Python, Snowflake) role looks at designing complex data solutions, including incorporating new data sources and ensuring designs are consistent across projects and aligned to data strategies,” the report mentioned.

