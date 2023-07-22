Travis Barker pens emotional note for teen drummer after his death

Los Angeles, July 22 Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker has mourned the loss of a fan and teen drummer whom he met earlier this year.

Barker, 47, took to the comments section of an Instagram post to share his thoughts, reports People magazine.

"I just wanted to say meeting you changed my life forever," Barker wrote in the comments section of an Instagram post announcing the death of 13-year-old Alex Etheridge.

"When my daughter Alabama told me about you and your story I couldn't wait to hang. You're one of the nicest people I've met. You are so talented in so many ways. You're a great songwriter, drummer and musician. I loved jamming with you playing paradiddles and herta's. I could've hung out with you for days if we had more time (sic)," he added.

Barker met Etheridge, who was diagnosed with bone cancer in January 2022, per Fox 10, in June.

As per People, reflecting on their meeting, the musician recalled he was "so strong, happy and present," despite what he was going through.

He said: "Felt like for those few hours we got to hang out you weren't in pain or sick anymore. You kept saying, ‘Am I dreaming like is this really happening?' and I just kept saying ‘yes, yes it is!!’ As I'm writing this, I just got a DM from Alex's Instagram with news that Alex has passed. I scrolled up and read through our messages and I'm crying heartbroken. All I wanted was for this video and message to get to Alex before he passed, and I missed him."

He added: "I will keep my time with Alex close to my heart forever. His impact on me was life changing and I will carry it with me forever on every stage I play on and in every prayer. Friends 4L like we said after meeting each other. Till next time Alex."

The Instagram post, which was shared to Etheridge's account, included a photo of the teen rocking on the drums.

