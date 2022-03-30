Trump asks Putin's help, to dig dirt on US President Biden

Former US President Donald Trump has asked Russian President Vladimir Putin, to reveal any information that he might have on US President Joe Biden's son, Hunter. He said, “As long as Putin now is not exactly a fan of our country, let him explain why did the mayor of Moscow’s wife give the Bidens, both of them, USD 3.5 million? I think Putin would know the answer and we should know it.”

He also slammed media organizations for hiding controversy around Hunter Biden’s laptop during the 2020 US Presidential election.

Meanwhile, Putin is now busy with its ongoing war against Ukraine. Russia launched a war on Ukraine on February 24. However now according to the latest updates, A £38m superyacht owned by an unnamed Russian businessman has been detained in Canary Wharf in London as part of sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich suffered symptoms consistent with poisoning during an informal round of talks earlier this month. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) called on Russia and Ukraine to reach a clear agreement for the safe evacuation of civilians from the besieged city of Mariupol and other frontline places as vital supplies run out.