Trump calls on Alabama lawmakers to protect IVF after court ruling

Washington, Feb 24 Calling on Alabama lawmakers to protect fertility treatment, former US President Donald Trump has said that he supports the availability of IVF treatment.

Trump made the remarks on Friday after a recent Alabama Supreme Court ruling led some clinics to pause IVF treatment.

"We want to make it easier for mothers and fathers to have babies, not harder!" Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

"Like the OVERWHELMING MAJORITY of Americans, including the VAST MAJORITY of Republicans, Conservatives, Christians, and Pro-Life Americans, I strongly support the availability of IVF for couples who are trying to have a precious baby (sic)," he said.

"Today, I am calling on the Alabama Legislature to act quickly to find an immediate solution to preserve the availability of IVF in Alabama. The Republican Party should always be on the side of the Miracle of Life - and the side of Mothers, Fathers, and their Beautiful Babies. IVF is an important part of that, and our Great Republican Party will always be with you, in your quest, for the ULTIMATE JOY IN LIFE!" the former President added.

The state's top court ruled last week that frozen embryos have the same rights as children and people can be held liable for destroying them. At least three clinics in the state reportedly paused IVF treatment after the ruling.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor