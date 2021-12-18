Turkey confirms 18,141 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey on Friday reported 18,141 new COVID-19 cases, raising the country's tally of infections to 9,136,565, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 190 to 80,053, while 24,245 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 354,857 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 56.63 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 51.11 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 123.14 million doses including third booster jabs. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

