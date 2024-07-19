Turkish Airlines cancels flights amid Microsoft outage

Istanbul, July 19 Turkish Airlines, Turkey's national flag carrier, announced on Friday that a global IT outage linked to Microsoft, a US software company, has resulted in the airline canceling some flights.

Yahya Ustun, the airline's senior vice president of media relations, said on the social media platform X that disruptions in ticketing and reservation processes have occurred due to the global problem in the information systems.

"As a result of this disruption, some of our flights have been canceled," Ustun said, noting that necessary actions are being taken and operations are gradually returning to normal, reported Xinhua news agency.

The airline later released a statement detailing additional rights provided to impacted passengers, along with simplified ticket exchange procedures to help ease their inconvenience.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said that Türkiye has overcome some of the disruptions.

"We immediately contacted the relevant institutions. I can say that we have overcome a significant portion of the disruptions here," the minister was quoted by the state-run Anadolu Agency as saying.

The Microsoft outage is reportedly caused by a defective software update from cybersecurity software provider CrowdStrike.

