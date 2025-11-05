"Turn the volume up": Zohran Mamdani fires direct challenge at Trump after NYC mayoral win

New York [US], November 5 : Zohran Mamdani, 34, celebrated a stunning victory in the fiercely contested 2025 New York City mayoral elections, making history as the city's youngest mayor and first Muslim to hold the office.

The Democratic socialist defeated Republican Curtis Sliwa and former Governor Andrew Cuomo, who ran as an independent with Trump's endorsement on the eve of the vote. Mamdani had earlier unseated Cuomo in the Democratic primary and officially clinched the win in June.

During his victory speech, Mamdani directly addressed US President Donald Trump, saying, "Trump, since I know you're watching, I have four words for you - turn the volume up." He also pledged to combat economic exploitation, adding, "Will put an end to 'the culture of corruption' that has allowed billionaires like Trump to evade taxation and exploit tax breaks."

Speaking to New Yorkers, Mamdani emphasised inclusivity and solidarity, declaring, "We will fight for you, because we are you." He highlighted the broader political significance of his win, noting, "If anyone can show a nation betrayed by Donald Trump how to defeat him, it is the city that gave rise to him." He described New York as a beacon in challenging times, saying, "In this moment of political darkness, New York will be the light."

Reflecting on his victory over Andrew Cuomo, Mamdani told supporters, "My friends, we have toppled a political dynasty," framing his win as one for all New Yorkers from taxi drivers to line cooks. He reiterated his commitment to the city, saying, "Today we have spoken in a clear voice; hope is alive," and added, "New York, tonight you have delivered a mandate for change, a mandate for a new kind of politics, a mandate for a city we can afford and a mandate for a government that delivers exactly that."

Mamdani also drew inspiration from Indian history, quoting Jawaharlal Nehru's iconic 1947 Tryst with Destiny speech: "A moment comes, which comes but rarely in history, when we step out from the old to the new, when an age ends, and when the soul of a nation, long suppressed, finds utterance," adding that "tonight New York has stepped from the old into the new." Addressing the cheering crowd, he said, "The future is in our hands."

Trump reacted to the electoral setbacks on Truth Social, attributing Republican losses to his absence from the ballot and the ongoing government shutdown. He wrote, "TRUMP WASN'T ON THE BALLOT, AND SHUTDOWN, WERE THE TWO REASONS THAT REPUBLICANS LOST ELECTIONS TONIGHT," referencing pollster analysis to support his claim.

Mamdani's victory marks a historic moment for New York City, combining his progressive policy platform with symbolic milestones as the youngest, first Muslim, and Indian-origin mayor, and is widely seen as a turning point in local and national politics.

