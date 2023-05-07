Two Avnei Hefetz terrorists killed

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 7 (/TPS): Two terrorists who were involved in the recent shooting near the town of Avnei Hefetz in Samaria on May 2 were killed in a joint operation conducted by the Border Police Special Forces and the IDF, under the intelligence direction of the Shin Bet on Saturday.

The two were identified as Hamza Hariush and Samer Shafi. They were killed during an exchange of fire during which an Israeli citizen was injured and vehicles were damaged.

Searches of the building where the suspects were hiding uncovered ammunition and two M16 rifles, military vests and gun magazines.

No casualties were reported to Israeli forces. (/TPS)

