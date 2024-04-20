Two Iraqi military bases bombed by unknown aircraft near Baghdad

Baghdad, April 20 Two Iraqi military bases were bombed after midnight on Saturday by an unknown aircraft in Babil province, south of Baghdad, an Interior Ministry source told the media.

The airstrikes were carried out by drones and targeted two bases belonging to the Iraqi paramilitary Hashd Shaabi forces in the Mahawil area, in the northern part of Babil province, the source said, without giving further details.

One of the two targeted bases was an ammunition warehouse of the Hashd Shaabi forces and the other was their tanks headquarters, the source added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

The source also said that there were explosions heard in the Madain area, nearly 30 km southeast of Baghdad, but there was no immediate information about the blasts.

