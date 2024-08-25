Two killed in severe convective weather in China

Lanzhou, Aug 25 Two people were killed due to severe convective weather in China's Gansu, local authorities said on Sunday.

Heavy precipitation was recorded in many parts of the Hexi Corridor in Gansu from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, with the accumulated rainfall reaching 78.8 millimetres in the worst-hit areas, according to the local weather bureaus.

According to Jinchang City's emergency management bureau, the rainfall has resulted in two deaths in the city's Shuangwan Township, Xinhua news agency reported.

Heavy downpours caused waterlogging on some roads in the urban areas of Jinchang and Wuwei cities.

Water supply was snapped in parts of Shandan County, Zhangye City as floods damaged the main water pipeline.

Currently, the heavy rainfall in most parts of the Hexi Corridor has ended. Rescue forces have been dispatched for drainage and rescue work and the exact damage is being assessed.

Earlier, torrential rain left 11 people dead and 14 others missing in the city of Huludao, China's Liaoning Province, local authorities said on Friday.

The heavy rainfall caused severe damage in Huludao, particularly in the city's Jianchang County and Suizhong County.

Roads, power lines, communication networks, houses, and crops were heavily affected.

Roads and communication networks are gradually being restored in affected areas and efforts are being made to search for the missing persons.

According to preliminary statistics, 188,757 people in Huludao have been affected, with losses amounting to 10.3 billion yuan (about $1.44 billion).

Additionally, nine national and provincial major roads and 210 rural roads have been disrupted to varying degrees, with 187 bridges damaged.

