Two Palestinian men killed in Israeli airstrike on Tulkarm

Tulkarm [Palestine], December 25 (ANI/WAM): Two young Palestinian men were killed on Tuesday evening following an airstrike by an Israeli drone targeting the Al-Hamam neighbourhood in Tulkarm Camp.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society reported that its teams recovered the bodies of the two men after the Israeli airstrike on the mentioned neighbourhood.

This marks the second time during the day that the Al-Hamam neighbourhood has been targeted by continuous Israeli drone strikes on the Tulkarm and Nur Shams camps. (ANI/WAM)

