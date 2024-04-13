Two soldiers, terrorist killed in encounter in Pakistan's K-P province

Islamabad, April 13 Two soldiers and a terrorist were killed on Saturday in an intelligence-based operation in Buner district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said.

During the operation, after an intense fire exchange, a "high-value terrorist ring leader" was killed while two other terrorists were injured, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, said in a statement.

The two soldiers, identified as Lance Havildar Mudassar Mehmood and Lance Naik Haseeb Javed, embraced martyrdom, Dawn reported.

The wanted terrorist, identified as Saleem Rabbani, carrying a reward of Rs 5 million, was killed in the operation.

"The terrorist was actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as extortion and target killings of innocent civilians, said the ISPR, adding that he was highly wanted by the law enforcement agencies," the ISPR said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hailed the security forces for the successful operation and expressed grief over those martyred.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor