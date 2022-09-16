Typhoon Muifa makes 4th landfall in China

Beijing, Sep 16 Typhoon Muifa, the 12th of this season, made a fourth landfall in China on Friday, bringing with it strong winds and rain.

The typhoon made two landfalls on Friday in the coastal city of Dalian in Liaoning province at around 12.40 p.m. and at 12 a.m. Friday in Qingdao, Shandong province, reports Xinhua news agency.

The typhoon made its first landfall on the coast of Zhoushan in Zhejiang province on Wednesday night, and the second was in Shanghai's Fengxian district the following day.

The typhoon packed winds of up to 82.8 km per hour near its centew and had a minimum atmospheric pressure of 990 hectopascals at its centre when it landed in Dalian.

Dalian's flood control and drought relief headquarters upgraded the emergency response from Level III to Level II, the second-highest, on Thursday afternoon.

Muifa is expected to become an extratropical cyclone on Friday after entering the Bohai Sea.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor