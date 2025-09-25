Typhoon Ragasa Live Tracker Map: Deadly Cyclonic Storm Nears Vietnam After Wreaking Havoc in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan; Check Real-Time Status

Deadly cyclonic storm, Typhoon Ragasa, is travelling west across southern China on Thursday, September 25, and entering Vietnam, carrying heavy rainfall resulting in devastation and flooding. Ragasa, said to be the year's strongest Tropical storm, battered Taiwan, the Philippines and Guangdong province.

Typhoon Ragasa Live Tracker Map on Windy

After making landfall close to Yangjiang province in China, Ragasa weakened to a tropical storm at around 5 pm local time on Wednesday with sustained winds of 144 KMPH. Train services in the region were disrupted, several trains were cancelled and some were terminated. According to the Independent UK, thousands of trees were uprooted and many streets were left flooded and facing power cuts.

Also Read | Super Typhoon Ragasa landfall in China: 15 killed in Taiwan, 9 killed in Philippines; Manila braces for next storm Bualoi.

At least 14 people were killed when a decades-old lake barrier burst in Taiwan, Wednesday, after Super Typhoon Ragasa pounded the island with torrential rains



CCTV footage of flooded bridge in Taiwan's Hualien after lake bursts its banks pic.twitter.com/t6b7IBkHdz — Lucifer ଲୁସିଫର୍ (@krishnakamal077) September 25, 2025

The storm brought several Asian megacities to a standstill on Wednesday, before crossing over land in China. Long waves were also seen in Hong Kong. The cyclonic storm killed 15 and 34 people are still missing after a barrier lake burst in Taiwan due to heavy rains.

#WATCH : Selfie-taking women are swept away after being pummelled by a huge wave while posing for pictures by the sea during Typhoon Ragasa at HongKong.#TyphoonRagasa#Typhoon#Ragasa#SuperTyphoonRagasa#HongKongpic.twitter.com/eN4zf4c2HV — upuknews (@upuknews1) September 25, 2025

A family, including a child, was struck by a huge wave while posing for a selfie in Hong Kong. However, they were prevented from flowing into the sea by a gate installed near the passage of the coast. Before heading to China, Ragasa lashed the northern Philippines, killing 11 as it triggered widespread flooding and landslides.