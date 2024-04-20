UAE and French Presidents discuss bilateral relations and latest regional and international developments

Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 20 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call from Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, during which the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and ways to further enhance cooperation within the framework of the strategic partnership that unites the two countries.

The call also reviewed the outcomes of the International Humanitarian Conference for Sudan, which was hosted in Paris this week with the aim of intensifying international and regional efforts to achieve a peaceful solution to the conflict in Sudan.

The conference also explored ways to address the deteriorating humanitarian situation and stressed the importance of pursuing a diplomatic path to bring about an immediate and permanent ceasefire that ensures the security of the Sudanese people and meets their aspirations for development and prosperity.

UAE President and the French President reviewed the latest regional and international developments, particularly the situation in the Middle East, stressing that dialogue and diplomacy are vital for overcoming various crises taking place across the world that threaten global peace and stability.

During its participation in the International Humanitarian Conference for Sudan in Paris, the UAE pledged to provide USD 100 million to support humanitarian efforts in Sudan and neighbouring countries, as the total amount of relief aid provided to those affected by the conflict has reached USD 150 million, including medical, food and relief supplies.

Additionally, the UAE has established a comprehensive field hospital in Abeche in the Republic of Chad at a cost of USD 20 million, the second hospital opened by the UAE to support Sudanese refugees. (ANI/WAM)

